Second round of the Artist Relief Fund opens Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne have announced the second round of the Artist Relief Fund to continue helping individual artists who have lost work and income due to COVID-19.

Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne said that eligible individuals include self-employed artists of all disciplines, artists contracted by or formerly contracted by arts and culture nonprofit organizations as well as employees who have been laid off or furloughed by a nonprofit arts and culture organization or venue.

In this round of the Artist Relief Fund, applications are being accepted for the following types of support:

Additional financial support for those that received funding in Round I (up to $500)

Financial support for those that did not receive funding in Round I (up to $500)

Reimagining Your Artistic Practice (up to $2,000)

Individual financial support grants support urgent basic needs such as food, shelter, caretaking and healthcare. Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne said the Reimagining Your Artistic Practice grants provide support for creative ways to reimagine artistic practices, such as technology needs to provide virtual one-to-one lessons or performances, personal protective equipment and supplies and other safety supplies for in-person activities, resources to explore new markets and audiences as well as performance space adaptations.

“Artists are the creative core of our community. They inspire us to innovate and stretch us to learn and grow,” said Brad Little, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. “With canceled exhibitions, classes, conferences and workshops over the span of the pandemic, many artists are feeling the stress of lost income and an uncertain future. We are so pleased to be able to offer some support to our local creatives through the Artist Relief Fund.”

The first round of the Artist Relief Fund distributed 89 grants totaling $57,410 between May and August 2020. Many recipients applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance but needed financial support while they navigated that process.

“Individual artists who make their livelihood from events and lessons have seen a significant change in their work and income over the last year,” said Susan Mendenhall, President of Arts United. “After establishing support for basic needs, it has become apparent that many self-employed artists also need help to adapt how they reach audiences and students. Many arts and culture nonprofits have adapted the delivery of their programming, but individual artists may not have the same financial capacity. Reimagining Your Artistic Practice allows individuals to sustain their work innovatively.”

The Artist Relief Fund will accept grant applications on a weekly basis beginning Monday. Grant applications received by Friday at 4 p.m. will be reviewed the following Monday. Individuals who are selected for a grant will receive funds by the following Thursday.

The Artist Relief Fund is made possible by a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Fund, the Edna Foundation Fund and other charitable donations from the community.

More information about the Artist Relief Fund and a link to the online grant application can be found at www.artsunited.org/fort-wayne-artist-relief-fund and www.cfgfw.org.