Second Orangetheory Fitness coming to northern Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The owners of Fort Wayne’s Orangetheory Fitness are getting ready to open a second location. This one will be located on the city’s northside.

Orangetheory Fitness focuses on heart-rates during group HIIT workouts. HIIT stands for high-intensity interval training.

Exercises include using a rowing machine, cardio, strength training, and is all supervised by a fitness coach. Orangetheory integrates technology into workouts to help feel the burn.

Cindy Barnett opened the southwest location in 2018. She’s now set to open the north location at 1517 West Dupont Road. It’s scheduled to open on January 21st.

