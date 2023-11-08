FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne couple is planning to build another Goddard School for Early Childhood Development on Illinois Road.

The proposed 13,500-square-foot building on almost two acres is located at 11309 Illinois Road, west of South Scott Road.

Shakeel and Sobia Ahmed, owners of the Goddard School at 8766 Coldwater Road in the city’s northwest quadrant, submitted plans this week for the new school. The Goddard School is advertised as a preschool and child care center.

Site plan submitted for Goddard School on Illinois Road.

Shakeel Ahmed said Tuesday he would be giving more information on the project soon. He said he believed the architecture of the building would be similar to the existing Goddard School, but could not provide information on the ages of the children accepted at the school, nor the costs.

The website shows options ranging from infant care up to school age. Goddard, according to the local website, is a national franchise operation.

The Illinois Road site is currently zoned for agricultural use. The application is requesting commercial zoning.

“The low intensity use and architectural style compliment the residential use,” the application reads. “Child care centers located within or adjacent to neighborhoods are highly desirable.”

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s public hearing for this and other applications filed this week is Dec. 11.