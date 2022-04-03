FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fallen Marine from Fort Wayne is home after he was killed while serving in Norway, and the community can show support Sunday by lining up roadside along the second funeral procession route.

The body of 27-year-old Capt. Tomkiewicz arrived Saturday at the D.O. McComb & Sons Tribute Center after an 8-mile procession route. Starting at noon, Sunday’s procession will travel from McComb Tribute Center to Ewing Street to Parkview Field. WANE 15 will have crews along the route to cover the event.

Those planning to line the roads are encouraged to bring flags and signs to show the family their gratitude and appreciation for Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz.

When Sunday’s procession ends at Parkview Field, a “Celebration of Matthew’s Life” is being held, which is not open to the public. Information for the attending family, friends and loved ones can be found here.

Governor Holcomb is also asking for flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday from sunrise to sunset in honor of Capt. Tomkiewicz.

A memorial fund has been established for those who wish to give donations. You can donate to the Matthew J. Tomkiewicz Memorial Fund HERE.