Sebastian Bach to perform at Clyde Theater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The late 1980s frontman for Skid Row, Sebastian Bach, will be perform live at The Clyde Theatre on November 18.

The show is titled, “Sebastian Bach: 30th Anniversary of Slave to the Grind with Kaleido.”

Doors will open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets can be bought early with the pre-sale code ‘GRIND,’ which is only valid online from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. Tickets will go on sale to public Friday, July 23 at noon.

If bought prior to the show, tickets cost $25 and if bought the day of, cost $30.

