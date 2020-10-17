Seasonal allergies: no goodbye until the first hard freeze

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seasonal allergies won’t be leaving until the first hard freeze, according to Heather Willson, nurse practitioner with PPG Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Fall allergies tend to begin showing in August with ragweed, pollen and grass pollen as three big contributors. Once the leaves start to change and fall, there is a higher count of mold which can also cause allergies for some.

Signs of seasonal allergies include: sneezing, itchy eyes and nose, watery eyes, coughing and dark circles under the eyes, according to webmd.com.

When a person’s nose becomes inflamed, runny, stuffy and all the signs of allergies, this is called rhinitis, and there are two types: allergic and non-allergic. If a person is not allergic to anything in particular but experiences signs of seasonal allergies, they may just be having a reaction to the temperature and barometric pressure changes.

While there isn’t much that can be done to eliminate seasonal allergies, there are tips that can decrease the symptoms.

“On days where there is higher pollen count, maybe curb your activities to stay inside more those days. Or pollen counts tend to be higher midday, so maybe do your activities later in the day,” Willson said.

Wind can also be an aggravator for allergies because it can stir up pollen and mold. Sleeping with the windows open when the temperature drops can also cause an increase in symptoms.

There are a number of over the counter medicines and prescriptions for seasonal allergies. However, Willson recommends checking with your physician to make sure that any over the counter allergy medication won’t interact with current medications.

“This will continue until we have a really good hard [freeze],” Willson said. The first hard freeze is when temperatures drop below 28° and normally happens around the end of October or early November.