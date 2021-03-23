Seasonal allergies expected to rise in the coming weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The change to spring also means an increase in seasonal allergies. Trees are the main cause of pollen during spring in our region. They primarily last until the end of May, then grass pollens kick in and last into June.

Besides a cold stretch in February much of our winter was fairly mild, but even with the mild winter we haven’t seen the early arrival of allergy season that some may have expected.

“Typically you would think so, in fact, this year I would have thought that we would have had tree pollens popping up a lot sooner than they have,” said, Heather Willison, a Nurse Practitioner at PPG – Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, “but if you look around your neighborhoods, the trees, some of them are starting to bud, but we aren’t seeing a lot. There are some years that we would have seen tree pollens a week or so ago, but not so much this year.”

Willison adds that there has been an increase in people experiencing allergy symptoms over the last month, but most of those have been due to the swings in temperatures. As we go from winter into spring the changing temperatures and air pressure can make your nose run and become congested. With the warmer temperatures we have recently experienced, Willison expects tree pollen to increase over the next week or two.

While seasonal allergy symptoms vary from person to person, common symptoms include sneezing, itchy and watery eyes, a scratchy throat and a runny nose. During the time of COVID-19, some of those symptoms may seem like they overlap but with allergies, you won’t experience fever, body aches or shortness of breath like you would with COVID-19.

“The big thing we tell our patients because obviously they are going to be symptomatic again and you kind of have that scarlet letter on you again when you are in public when you are coughing, sneezing, runny nose whatever, is if your allergy medications aren’t working they way that they should be, or typically do or if you have fever or body aches, those are times when you should go get checked out for the COVID-19 instead,” explained Willison.

If you do suffer from seasonal allergies, Willison advises first taking over-the-counter allergy medication, but if that doesn’t help then seek out an allergist for testing.