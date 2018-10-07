Season ends Sunday at Children's Zoo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Family enjoying the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - Look no further for another sign of fall. Sunday is the last day to enjoy the zoo for the 2018 season.

The Fort Wayne's Children Zoo is staffed 365 days a year, as the animals need constant care. Many of the animals move to warmer buildings. Some, like the Canadian lynx, prefer to be outdoors; while others, like giraffes, move inside.

Although every animal is different, all the animals remain at the Zoo over the winter. "People think the animals leave during the winter, but nope, they're here and there's people here all the time taking care of them" say Zookeepers.

The Zoo is open for its final day of the season from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Find admission prices and parking information online at kidszoo.org.