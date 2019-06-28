Search for missing wakesurfer in Steuben County suspended until morning

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The search for a missing wakesurfer in Steuben County has been suspended until Saturday morning. Conservation officers began the search at Clear Lake after a wakesurfer went missing early Thursday evening.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Steuben County 911 received a call at 6:42 p.m. about a wakesurfer who had fallen into the water and never came to the surface.

Divers searched the area where the wakesurfer was last seen but they were unable to find the person. Search efforts were suspended at around 10 p.m. The search continued all day Friday and was suspended again around 7:30 p.m. and is scheduled to resume the next morning.

A public information officer with the DNR told WANE 15 a sonar is being used to try and locate the missing person. They are focusing on an area of the lake where water is 35 to 65 feet deep. Divers will go into the water if anything is spotted that could be the missing person.

Conservation officers were assisted by the Angola Fire Department, the Fremont Police Department and Steuben County EMS.