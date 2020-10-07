Search continues for new Allen County Public Library executive director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The search continues for a new leader of the Allen County Public Library. The library recently wrapped a survey asking the community and its employees what they want to see in the new executive director.

The job has officially been posted. You can click here to see it. Part of it includes initiatives the library wants its new leader to follow, that includes maintaining a relationship with the community. The starting salary is $135,000.

A recruiting firm is handling the job search. The library said the firm received over 800 completed surveys from the public, and over 100 from library employees.

“Those survey results actually went to the search firm, so they didn’t come right into the library. So, they really are handling it in a way that ensures we get the best candidate, without us sort of coloring who we think that person should be. It’s going to be a great search. And we are optimistic that they’re going to find the right person for this position and for our community,” said Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement at the ACPL.

Smith said library employees will be included in the next step of the hiring process.

The library hopes to fill the position by February 2021.