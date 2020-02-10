SDI La Farga breaks ground on $16M expansion paving way for new jobs

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — In November 2019, SDI La Farga announced plans to expand its Indiana operations. Months later, officials broke ground on the $16 million planned expansion which could create up to 30 new jobs.

The partnership between Steel Dynamics of Fort Wayne and La Farga Group of Barcelona, SDI La Farga currently uses one furnace to melt and reclaim copper, producing 180 million pounds of finished products per year. The company says adding a second furnace will allow them to produce copper 24 hours per day, nearly doubling its annual output.

SDI La Farga employed 74 people in November 2019, but says it plans to hire additional production shift and logistical employees by the end of 2021. Interested applicants may learn more and apply online at SDILaFarga.com.

Founded in 2010, with production beginning in New Haven in 2012, SDI La Farga provides copper products to customers in a variety of industries. The company reclaims scrap copper, refines it and produces copper rod and wire.