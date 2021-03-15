Sculpture planned for redesigned Five Points intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne is looking for an artist to create a sculpture that will be displayed at the newly reconstructed Five Points intersection at Goshen Road and Sherman Boulevard.

The city said Monday the Public Works Division was partnering with the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission to find an artist to create the “gateway piece” that will complement the recently completed Phase I of the Goshen Avenue reconstruction and modernization project.

A roundabout was installed at the Five Points intersection, along with new sidewalks, decorative lighting, improved signals, drainage and landscaping. The intersection reopened in October.

Before an artist is commissioned, the city wants to hear from residents in the Five Points and Lincoln Park neighborhoods about what they would like to see expressed in the new installation. Neighborhood residents either attend a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 at Northside Missionary Church at 736 Lillian Ave., or participate in an online survey.

The city said the goal is to have an initial concept of what the installation will look like in June. Once the concept is approved, the artist will begin fabrication this summer with completion expected in early 2022.