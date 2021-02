FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anthony Wayne Area Council, BSA announced the return of its Scouting for Food event.

The event is returning to help those impacted by the pandemic.

Scouting for Food will kick-off on Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. at Anthony Wayne Area Council, which is located at 8315 W. Jefferson Blvd. Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

The council is partnering with Associated Churches for an estimated delivery to them at the end of the week of Feb. 14.