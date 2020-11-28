SCORING UPDATES: South Adams squares off with Covenant Christian for 1A state title

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – The top-ranked South Adams Starfires are playing for the 1A state title against no. 5 Covenant Christian on Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium.
This is the first time in South Adams football program history that the Starfires will be playing for a state title.
The Starfires are coming off a 42-9 win over defending state champion Lafayette Central Catholic last Friday night at semi-state.
WANE15 will provide scoring updates throughout the game. You can also get live stats here.
With 7:06 left in the first quarter, Covenant Christian is up 7-6 over South Adams.