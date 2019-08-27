Scooter program clears another hurdle, set for Tuesday launch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Electric scooters and rental bikes are set to hit downtown streets at the start of September.

The Community Development pilot program was approved by the Board of Public Works Tuesday, one week before the expected launch of the program.

City Council approved an ordinance governing dockless vehicle share systems, including motorized scooters, in April.

VeoRide offers the scooter and bike services that will be tested in the Summit City. The company operates short-distance transportation devices in more than 40 cities across the nation.

The company shared a statement with WANE 15:

“VeoRide is thrilled to be partnering with the city of Fort Wayne to offer its residents new transportation alternatives that will offer them ways to save time waster in traffic, and lower carbon emissions with their first and last mile commutes.”

Geo-fencing will be used to restrict where users can take scooters and bikes. The locations downtown where the bikes and scooters can go have not been chosen but the city has already decided that neither will be allowed in Promenade and Headwaters Parks.

It will cost $1 to unlock the bike from the rack and 15 cents for every mile.