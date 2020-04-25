Science with Strus: Weather fronts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This week we are going back to weather school, with an easy experiment that will help us to visualize what is happening when a cold front or warm front slides through.

The key to how this all works, and weather front can produce front is because of the density of each boundary. The key thing to remember when looking at this map is that the cold, dry air is more dense than the warm moist air.

So, as the cold front moves into the area of warm, moist air it forces the warm air upward. This is called “lift” in the atmosphere and it is one of the necessary ingredients for a thunderstorm.

Now, to our quick experiment. You’ll need 2 clear glasses. One filled with cold water and dyed blue. The other filled with warm water and dyed red. You’ll also need an old CD or DVD that you no longer need — In our case we are using a blank CD. One last item is a dish, like I have here that can catch any water that spills during this experiment.

Have the warm glass on the bottom. Place the CD so that it is centered over the cold glass. Make sure the glasses are filled up as much as possible. This will help to create a seal for the CD and avoid spilling.

Turn the cold water glass over and center it perfectly on the warm water glass. Watch as the red colored water rises into the top glass. The blue colored water will be sinking into the bottom glass.

This is because the warm water is less dense and will rise. So, as you can see the cold air in cold fronts is more dense and sinks. When put into motion in the atmosphere is results in rising air