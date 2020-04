FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Meteorologist Joe Strus explains how tornadoes work in the video above, but the directions explains how to make a tornado in a jar at home.

What you’ll need is a jar, soap, and vinegar.

Food coloring is optional.

Fill the jar with three quarters of water. Add in a tablespoon of soap and vinegar. Put the lid on and begin to move the jar in a rotating motion. Then observe the tornado!