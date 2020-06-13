Science with Strus: Surface tension

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE ) – This week Joe conduct an extremely simple experiment that you can do at home to understand the science of surface tension.

For this experiment you’ll need a clear bowl, water, paper clips, and tissues/tissue paper, and a pencil.

Start by filling up the bowl with water. Fill it up pretty close to full. Now, drop a paper clip into the water. Watch the as the paper clip sinks to the bottom.

Our goal with this experiment is to get the paperclip to balance on the water, and appear to float.

Place a small piece of tissue, toilet paper, or tissue paper on the water and gently place the paperclip onto that surface. Now, use the pencil to push the paper to the bottom. Watch the paperclip now sits on top of the water.

It’s technically not floating in the water, rather it is sitting on top of the water and is being held up by a force known as surface tension.

We have a graphic to show you what is happening. The paperclip has a tendency to sink to the bottom of the bowl because of gravity. At the same time, water molecules have an attraction to each other. The molecules have a tendency to want to join each other in horizontal direction. When the paperclip is gently place on top, the water molecules stay together, but give inward a little. The force between the molecules is called surface tension and it places an upward force on the paperclip to stop it from sinking.

If you break the surface tension with your hand, the paperclip will then sink to the bottom.

Try this at home and see if you can get the paperclip to sit on top of the water!