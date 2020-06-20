Science with Strus: Slime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Joe combined science with fun, and made SLIME! For this you’ll need 1/4 cup of water, 1 oz of liquid glue, 1/4 cup of Sodium Tetraborate or Borax, something to stir with, a plastic cup or bowl. Food coloring is optional.

Combine 1 oz of glue with 1/4 cup of water in a bowl. Mix in some food coloring if you wish to color your slime.

Now, slowly add the 1/4 cup of Borax while gently beginning to stir the mixture.

Once all of the Borax is in the mixture, begin to stir more rapidly and notice how the slime instantly begins to form.

After a while, you’ll have to remove the slime from the cup or bowl and begin to knead it with your hands until it is much less sticky.

Once this is complete, have fun with the slime!

The science behind the slime — There is an ingredient in glue that combines with the borax to create a flexible polymer. When combined and stirred up wtih water, the materials are able to bond and create slime.

I made my slime without food coloring, as it can briefly cause your hands to turn the color of the food coloring. Try different glues at home and see how your slime comes out!