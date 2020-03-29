Science with Strus: Pressure and pop cans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Joe Strus with another science experiment that can be done to understand pressure. This experiment is a bit more dangerous, so kids do not attempt this by yourself. If you want to try it, please have a parent do this experiment for you and you can watch.

You need an empty can of pop, a bowl, cold water, a hot plate, tongs, and safety equipment such as safety glasses and gloves that can protect you from heat.

We’ll start by adding 5 table spoons of water to a pop can.

We then place the can up on a hot plate.

Once the can begins to steam, we use the tongs and immediately flip the can into a bowl of ice water

This should cause the can the compress inwards.

The air pressure in the can expands when it is heated, and then rapidly drops when added to the ice water, so this experiment shows how the pressure is balancing out.

And it’s a neat visual!