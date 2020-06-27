Science with Strus: Oobleck sline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last week Joe made slime. This week he is going to expand upon that previous experiment and make a new type of slime, known as an oobleck liquid.

For this experiment you’ll need a large bowl, something to mix with, water, and corn starch. Food coloring is optional.

You can use how much water you want, just make sure that for however much water you use, you put in double the amount of corn starch.

Slowly add the corn starch into the water, adding only a little bit at a time.

After a while, once the mixture has achieved a slimely consistency, you can mix in some food coloring. The mixture will begin to form into a thicker type of slime. This is where the science really begins to happen.

Once the food coloring is evenly distributed, you can begin to explore further.

Try to pick up the liquid and make it into a ball. You’ll notice that it appears to be a solid.

Now, squeeze! Watch as the once solid ball melts back into a liquid in your hands.

Place some of the oobleck liquid into a seperate cup or place it on a try. Try to push your finger in. Notice how your finger doesn’t go in just like water…Instead it slowly goes in, as if you were putting your finger into quick sand.

Continue to play with the oobleck liquid and see if you can get it to change between liquids and solids by different methods.

Oobleck slime is an example of a non-Newtonian liquid. The reason it is a non-Newtonian liquid is because the slime changes between solids and loquids by applying force. It is completely different from a liquid like water, which can change between solid and liquid states by temperature