Science with Strus: Making clouds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Joe Strus is back with another experiment that the whole family can do. This one has a weather theme, it’s cloudy outside and we are going to make some clouds inside.

What you need for this experiment are a jar with a lid, warm water, food coloring, hairspray, and some ice cubes.

Start by dying the warm water with teh food coloring. Pour it into the jar so that it fills it up about a third of the way.

Now, be ready to make this next move pretty quickly. You’ll need to spray a light amount of hairspray into the jar and then quickly put the lid on.

Once the lid is on, place a few ice cubes on top of the lid and witness the cloud beginning to form.

This is because the warm water molecules begin to rise and they attack onto the hairspray molecules. This occurs in a similar way in the atmopshere, when cloud seeding can form atmopsheric particles.

The cold air above the warm molecules causes the water to condense. After a minute or two the clouds will become more visible across the top two thirds of the jar.