Science with Strus: Lava lamps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’ve all seen lava lamps that are electronically powered. Joe showed how to make a lava lamp for your desk or dresser that is powered by carbon dioxide.

What you’ll need is a clear glass, cup or jar, baby oil (or any oil), water, food coloring, and the most important ingredient: Alka Seltzer.

Step one — Fill the glass or jar up three quarters of the way with the baby or vegetable oil.

Then add a small amount of water — One tablespoon should work.

Finally, add in one or two drops of food coloring.

Allow a few seconds for the food coloring to sink to the bottom and mix with the water.

Add in a half of an Alka Selzter tab. Watch as the small water droplets begin to rise to the top and then fall back to the bottom.



This is because the carbon dioxide release from the Alka Seltzer table makes the water less dense than the oil, thus causing it to float.



Once the water becomes too heavy, the enlarged droplets will fall back to the bottom.

Add more Alka Seltzer to the cup to make the lava lamp work quickly!