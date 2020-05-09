Science with Strus: Baking soda and vinegar experiment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This week we are bringing out an old, but fun experiment. Those of you that have been fans of First News weekend may have seen this last year during one of our Science Sundays with Martin Fisher from Science Central.

You’ll need four items. An empty plastic water bottle, vinegar, baking soda, and a few balloons.

First stretch the balloons a bit.

Then add some vinegar to the water bottle.

Now, carefully stretch the balloon over the baking soda box. This way you’ll be able to add the baking soda to the bottom of the balloon.

Put the balloon on top of the water bottle and make sure it is secure before allowing the baking soda to fall into the vinegar.

Once you’re ready, let the baking soda fall into the vinegar.

Finally, sit back and watch as the carbon dioxide release as the balloon inflates with the gas.