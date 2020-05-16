Science with Strus: Atmospheric pressure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- This week we are going to do an experiment that relates to atmospheric pressure!

For this experiment you’ll need a mason jar, a lighter or a match, a small piece of paper, and a balloon. You’ll also want to be sure that you have some thermal safety gloves to ensure that you do not burn yourself.

Start by adding some water into the balloon, just enough to fill it up before inflation. Then, with a little bit of water in the balloon, inflate the balloon to normal size. Tie off the balloon.

Put the balloon on top of the jar and see if you can force the balloon into it.

You wont be able to because the pressure in the glass is the same pressure as the studio.

We’re going to conduct an experiment that lowers the pressure inside of the jar. That will allow the balloon to be sucked into the jar.

This is where you’ll need to be very careful.

Light a match and drop it into the jar. The alternative is to light a small piece of paper, like a post-it note on fire and drop it into the jar.

Be sure to do this with thermal gloves on so that you do not burn yourself.

Put the inflated balloon on top of the jar and watch as a portion of the balloon is sucked into the jar.

This happens because of the drop in pressure inside of the jar, from the fire. We can conclude that the pressure in the jar is less than the outside studio pressure.

Do not worry about the balloon starting on fire. Once it begins to suck inward, the balloon will cut off the oxygen to the fire and it will go out.

Again, one thing to be sure is that you have the water in the balloon. That will create a seal that stops the balloon from potentially melting