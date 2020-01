FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central kicked off 2020 with its “Countdown to Noon.” But that fun doesn’t stop there. The science museum continues the learning into the new year.

To show what Science Central has to offer, executive director Martin Fisher stopped by Studio 15 for an experiment.

Fisher showed how the science of sound works through vibrations.

Science Central is back to school year hours. Be sure to check out ScienceCentral.org for all the latest exhibits and upcoming events.