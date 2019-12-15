Science Sunday: Physics of light and upcoming events

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – Science Central is Fort Wayne’s destination for fun and education. The learning doesn’t stop, even if the kids don’t have school.

As always, executive director Martin Fisher stopped by Studio 15 to give a taste of the fun that can be found at Science Central.

Martin showed Sierra and Joe the physics of lights through reflection.

Science Central has plenty of activities going on during winter break. You can find them all by clicking here.

Also keep in mind starting December 21st, Science Central’s hours will change for a short period of time.