FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Officers with the Allen County Sheriff's Department are coming together to show recognition and appreciation for local teachers. The goal is to bring awareness to all the hard work they have done throughout the pandemic to continue to teach local students.

Multiple officers spoke on camera and a video was put together. Troy Hershberger, Deputy Chief of Administration with the Allen County Sheriff's Department came up with the idea. His friend is a special needs teacher with Fort Wayne Community Schools. When they were talking she was discussing the challenges and struggles teachers face throughout the pandemic.