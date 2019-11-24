Science Sunday: Nitrogen and temperatures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just like the holiday season, Science Central is a busy place. This week starts the annual tradition, Festival of Trains.

However, executive director Martin Fisher had time to stop and show off an experiment.

Unfortunately, this isn’t an experiment that can be done at home. Martin used liquid nitrogen to show how temperatures can be affected in different vehicles.

Martin says this is one on the many demonstrations you can see at Science Central.

Science Central invites all train enthusiasts to watch model train sets in action, demonstrated by local model train groups.

Festival of Trains is happening at Science Central from Friday, November 29th until Sunday, December 1st.

