Science Sunday: Magnets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is celebrating 25 years of being in the Fort Wayne community. The gateway of fun has changed in those years.

Executive director Martin Fisher stopped by Studio 15 to show some of the fun that is happening now at Science Central. See his experiment with Joe in the video above.

Science Central will be celebrating its anniversary with a time capsule. You can be a part of it, too. Click here to learn more about that opportunity and to learn about all the fun happening at Science Central.