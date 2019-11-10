Science Sunday: Invisible carbon dioxide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Learning never stops at Science Central, even during winter breaks.

Executive director Martin Fisher stopped by Studio 15 to show off one of the experiments a child could do, if they go to Science Central’s winter camp.

Supervision is suggested for the experiment, but all that is needed is: two cups, baking soda, vinegar, a candle and lighter.

Martin explains the experiment in the video above, but shows how “invisible carbon dioxide” works.

You can learn more about Science Central, and also sign up for winter camp by clicking here.