Science Sunday: Expanding Peep

In another edition of Science Sunday, executive director of Science Central Martin Fisher stopped by Studio 15 for a timely experiment.

He brought along Peeps marshmallow treats, and a depressurizing device.

Martin explains that the treats are mostly filled with air, so when he removes air from them, this causes them to expand.

He says this is one of the many pressure experiments you can find at Science Central.

