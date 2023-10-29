FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Typically Science Central is the place for kids to learn and have fun. However, on Friday, November 3 the facility turns into an adults-only venue.

Executive director Martin Fisher stopped by WANE 15 to share one of the experiences adults can have at Science Central’s Mixology event. You can see that in the interview above.

Mixology is from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Science Central on November 3. The event is 21+. It will also feature bartenders from local establishments. You can click here to learn more and get tickets.