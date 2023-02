FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is a place where kids and adults can roam, learn, and have fun. Some of the learning can even have real-life examples.

Science Central executive director Martin Fisher stopped by WANE 15 for an experiment. In the experiment above, you can learn the science of earthquakes.

Science Central is located at 1950 N Clinton Street. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday during the school year hours. You can click here to learn more.