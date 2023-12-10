FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central is hosting its annual winter break camps to keep students interested in Science through the holidays.

Science Central executive director Martin Fisher stopped by WANE 15 to show off an experiment to help illustrate what can be learned at Winter Break STEM camps. See that in the video above.

Winter Break Stem Camps have two sessions. The first session where students can learn about art and science runs Dec. 26 through the 29. The second session where students can learn about a variety of science types runs Jan. 2 through the 5. You can still register on Science Central’s website with a cost of $192 per camp session.