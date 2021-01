(WIVB)-- Victor Neilson is a huge Buffalo Bills fan and for the last 5 months had undergone intense chemotherapy for non-hodgkin's lymphoma. On January 21 he got to ring the bell signifying the end of his treatment but did it with a Bills Mafia twist.

Neilson was diagnosed with cancer in August 2020 and shortly after began chemotherapy. In a post on Twitter, he made his announcement with a video.