FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is getting ready to host its summer camps. Spaces are limited, but there is still a chance for kids to participate in a brand-new camp.

Executive director Martin Fisher stopped by WANE 15 to show a mini-experiment of what can be learned during the High Altitude Balloon Camp. You can see that in the interview above.

The High Altitude Balloon Camp is from July 31 – August 4. It’s for ages 10 – 16. You can click here to learn more, as well as see what other summer camp options are still available.