Science Sunday: Apollo moon landing 50th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s always a good day to learn something new — or exercise your mind with a bit of science. Luckily, Science Central provides entertainment all year round, rain or shine.

Right now, you can learn all about the Apollo 11 moon landing at Science Central.

You’ll be able to explore behind the scenes through a photo display of major milestones of the mission. Some of the photos have rarely been seen of the astronauts and crew.

On the actual July 20th anniversary, Science Central will host guest speaker David Schuster. He’s an associate professor of history at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Professor Schuster will make multiple presentations throughout the day about the historical significance of the moon landing.

At the AEP Foundation Science on a Sphere Theater, you can see a special demonstration of the Apollo 11 moon landing mission.

For more information, click here.