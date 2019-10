FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As it starts to get colder, you may be looking for indoor activities for kids, and Science Central is your place to go. Executive director of Science Central Martin Fisher stopped by Studio 15 with an experiment.

All you need to do this experiment at home is a pill vile or wine glass and matches. Don’t forget, adult supervision is always recommended.

Registration for Science Central’s winter camp is now open.

