Science Central’s Special Abilities Days returning to in-person

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has announced that it’s Special Abilities Days activities will be returning to an on-site format beginning in August.
The free monthly program is for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as their caretakers.
August’s program titled “Small Science” is scheduled for the 26th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Science Central said that attendees will be given a take-home experiment kit following the demonstrations. In addition, attendees will be able to explore Science Central.
For Special Abilities Days, modifications are made to exhibits and programs, including:
- Lower ambient sound levels
- Increased light in areas that are usually dark
- Access to listening devices
- Less-crowded environment
- Extra staff on hand
- Additional demonstrations with extra tactile stimulation
- Access to a private changing table
- Access to a sensory room
- Face shields (limited quantities)
Pre-registration is required for Special Abilities Days. Tickets can be claimed on Science Central’s website.