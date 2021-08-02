Science Central’s Special Abilities Days returning to in-person

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has announced that it’s Special Abilities Days activities will be returning to an on-site format beginning in August.

The free monthly program is for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as their caretakers.

Photo courtesy of Science Central

August’s program titled “Small Science” is scheduled for the 26th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Science Central said that attendees will be given a take-home experiment kit following the demonstrations. In addition, attendees will be able to explore Science Central.

For Special Abilities Days, modifications are made to exhibits and programs, including:

Lower ambient sound levels

Increased light in areas that are usually dark

Access to listening devices

Less-crowded environment

Extra staff on hand

Additional demonstrations with extra tactile stimulation

Access to a private changing table

Access to a sensory room

Face shields (limited quantities)

Pre-registration is required for Special Abilities Days. Tickets can be claimed on Science Central’s website.