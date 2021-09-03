Science Central’s newest exhibit hopes to blow you away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is hard to ignore the giant wind turbines lined up along U.S. 24 in northwest Ohio. At Science Central, guests can now see how those giant turbines work.

Visitors can learn how wind is harnessed into energy at the new exhibit, Wind Lab. Wind Lab features multiple wind turbine posts, which face an apartment building. Using materials in a supply bin, guests can attach different types of turbine blades to the post and test how much energy can be generated.

A fan creates the wind that will activate the turbines. As the wind spins the blades, the total amount of power generated is displayed via lights on the apartment building. More power results in more floors of the building being illuminated.

Wind Lab opens at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. For more information on the exhibit, visit Science Central’s website.