Science Central’s Countdown to Noon to be spread out over three locations in the museum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The annual Countdown to Noon at Science Central will look different compared to years past. The organization announced will be spread out over three locations in the museum to promote social distancing.

Science Central’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration takes the excitement of the holiday’s countdown to midnight and recreates it at noon for the sake of partyers young and old with early bedtimes. The countdown culminates with a balloon drop.

In addition to the balloon drop, attendees can look forward to watching demonstrations and checking out activity tables around the building. Demonstrations will have a fireworks theme, while the activity tables will give attendees the chance to make Science Central smokestack hats, maracas, and sound sandwiches, plus embark on a scavenger hunt.

Balloons will be dropping at Science Central as we celebrate the approaching new year early on Friday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost to attend is Science Central’s regular admission fee. Admission is free for ages 2 and under and Science Central members. Tickets can be purchased on Science Central’s website.