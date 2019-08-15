Science Central’s Coding Club returns this fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central’s popular Coding Club is back for another year.

Coding Club at Science Central is designed for ages 10 to 18, and all skill levels are welcome! Through the support of the Indiana Space Grant Consortium, Science Central is able to offer the program free of charge with pre-registration.

Students will explore the tips, tricks, and techniques of basic computer coding. Science Central will provide computers, but Coding Club participants are encouraged to bring their own devices.

Classes are from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays, and begin in September:

Fall 2019 Coding Club Dates:

Sept 15

Sept 22

Sept 29

Oct. 6

Oct. 20

Oct. 27

Nov. 3

Nov. 17

Nov. 24

The signup deadline is Sept. 8. Space is limited and will be first-come, first-served.