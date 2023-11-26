FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central is returning its regular operations to the station after its three-day ‘STEAMsgiving’ event wrapped up Sunday night.

This year’s hobby and activity fair, encompassing science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, ran from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26 as an expansion of Science Central’s former Festival of Trains event, according to a release.

Many miniature-train enthusiast groups were in attendance all three days as model railroading was one of the main focuses of the event. Some of those groups included Dan Moody’s Train Stop, Northeast Indiana N-Scale, Northeast Indiana Railroad Historical Society and the Maumee Valley Model Railroad Club.

Other attractions included a performance from the Dumpster Drummers on Friday, special guest speakers on Sunday and more.

Learn more here about more of Science Central’s upcoming events.