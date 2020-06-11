Science Central will reopen next week – with precautions in place

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central is set to reopen, though things will look different.

Science Central will open to the public Wednesday with a “variety of precautions for everyone’s protection.” The number of guests allowed inside will be restricted, staff will wear masks and guests are asked to practice social distancing. Traffic will be largely one-way within the facility.

The facility will also be extensively cleaned regularly, and “high-touch” exhibits will be closed. Those including Kids Central, Bike, Slide, Confusion Illusion Room, Tornado Simulator, Photo Booth, Cafeteria, Swap Shop and animal interaction.

Science Central said the precautions would be in place until “further notice.” The facility will “re-evaluate” operations when Indiana’s Back on Track reopening plan moves to Stage 5 on July 4.