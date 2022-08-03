FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central opened a new, permanent exhibit Wednesday named Giant Kaleidoscope that allows visitors to create colorful designs.

The exhibit features colorful, translucent shapes that can be arranged on a light board. An overhead camera captures the design and changes it into a complex pattern similar to those seen through a kaleidoscope, and the pattern is projected onto a nearby wall in real time.

“With all the different shapes and colors at their fingertips, the possibilities truly are endless for what visitors can make with this exhibit,” said Martin S. Fisher, executive director at Science Central.

The Journal Gazette Foundation, a longtime financial supporter of Science Central, provided a $50,000 fund for Giant Kaleidoscope’s construction.

“The Journal Gazette Foundation has been pleased to support the good work of Science Central for nearly 30 years,” said Julie Inskeep, president of The Journal Gazette Company. “Our recent $50,000 gift for the Giant Kaleidoscope combines art and scientific concepts in a beautiful, interactive way.”