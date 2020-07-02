Science Central unveils new hands-on, interactive exhibits

Science Central has unveiled a new exhibit for the next few months.

The Flexhibits were developed by engineers, architects, scientists and teachers.

Among them: an air rocket to learn physics or a Bernoulli table to learn about air pressure. Guests can also find a circuit bench, a magnet table, a ring launcher and a quake table.

The exhibits are designed to educate children and adults in physical, natural, and applied sciences.

“So behind us we have some of the exhibits from our summer exhibition, which is called flexhibits,” said Executive Director Martin Fisher. “It’s predominately physical sciences. There are a few natural science topics in it as well. It’s very hands on, very interactive, and a very great way to learn about science.”

The exhibits are available now through Sept. 13.