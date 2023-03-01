FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has announced the replacement of two iconic features that have been in the museum for nearly 30 years.

Since 1995, visitors have been entertained with the Giant Slide and High Rail Bike.

“Unfortunately, after 27 years, we are no longer able to maintain them in a safe manner,” the museum said in an email to members.

There was an “extensive search” to repair the exhibits, but safety inspectors and the companies that made the slide and the rail bike can no longer guarantee safety, the museum said.

Science Central said there are many possibilities being considered for new “exciting and inspiring exhibits.”

It was not clear how much longer the slide and rail bike will be in the museum.

Here’s the message sent to members in an email:

The Giant Slide and High Rail Bike have thrilled many Science Central visitors since 1995. Unfortunately, after 27 years, we are no longer able to maintain them in a safe manner. After extensive searching, we are no longer able to find replacement parts for either exhibit because of this the companies that made them cannot warranty their safety anymore, nor can safety inspectors. In light of this, we are working to replace these flagship exhibits with other exciting and inspiring exhibits. We are currently considering many possibilities, and actively looking for sponsors for these possibilities. In the meantime, we apologize for this inconvenience, and look forward to the exciting replacements!