Science Central to offer Science2Go camp kits for winter break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traditionally, Science Central offers science camps for when school isn’t in session. Due to the pandemic, it has made some changes for the 2020 winter break camps.

Two different sets of camps will be offered.

The first one is from December 21st through the 23rd. The second is December 28th through the 30th.

Both sets of camps feature different topics. The first week focuses on S.T.E.A.M.: science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

The second week will focus on kitchen chemistry.

Each of the camps feature interactive elements that lets kids virtually join in on a lesson, plus it includes materials need for the camp.

Each week costs $45. Click here to learn more.