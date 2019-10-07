Science Central to host annual adult fundraising night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central’s annual 21-and-over Mixology fundraiser is coming soon.

Science Central, the youth-focused Fort Wayne science center, hosts an annual adult night fundraiser after hours. This year’s theme for Friday, November 8 is “A Night with the Stars” featuring interactive exhibits including Science on a Sphere, Apollo 11, and other astronomy demonstrations.

Catering will be provided by Baker Street Steakhouse, cocktails will be served by local “mixologists,” and entertainment will come from the Alicia Pyle Quartet.

Competing mixologists include:

Tickets are available online for $75 per person which includes drinks and hors d’oeurvres. Discounts are available for groups of six or more.

The event will go from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.